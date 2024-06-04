Ridhi Dogra Lashes Out At Nandamuri For Pushing Actress Anjali: 'Laughed Off An Overgrown Man Child'

A few days ago, renowned Telugu actor Nandamuri made headlines after allegedly pushing actress Anjali on the launch of Gangs Of Gopdavari. This action of Nandamuri garnered a lot of flak for him. A lot of popular faces from the world of entertainment too came ahead to slam Nandamuri for his actions. One of these popular faces is that of television actress Ridhi Dogra.

On the 2nd of June, Ridhi took to her Instagram stories to slam Nandamuri's actions and went ahead to address him as an 'overgrown man child.' The actress further states that Anjali laughing it off was to accomodate his nonsense and that women have been doing it since ages. Ridhi further states that if Anjali would have been stern and reacted to Nandamuri, the world would have called her crazy.

Ridhi wrorte, ''"THE MILLIONTH TIME A WOMAN HAS LAUGHED OFF AN OVERGROWN MAN CHILD.

COZ THE WORLD IS CONSTRUCTED TO ACCOMMODATE EVERY NONSENSE A MAN DOES. ESP THOSE IN POWER POSITIONS. WHICH IS MOSTLY ALL MEN, NO MATTER WHICH STRATA THEY BELONG TO." She also commented on Anjali's reaction to the situation, adding, "IF SHE HAD INSTEAD BEEN STERN SHE WOULD'VE INSTANTLY BEEN

'TROLLED' FOR BEING CRAZY.''

Appalling behaviour by Balakrishna and an understandable reaction by the junior artist who laughed it off, but the most horrifying part of this video is the crowd’s reaction to a blatant act of assault, cheering and hooting in approval.



pic.twitter.com/kVO1UgYsP1 — Siddharth (@DearthOfSid) May 29, 2024

Well, Anjali, the actress in charge had also reacted to the said incident and had sided with Nandamuri stating she shares a long friendship and mutual respect with Nandamuri. She also thanked him for gracing the Gangs of Godavari pre release event.