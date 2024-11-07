Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal Name Their Daughter Zuneyra Ida Fazal - Here's What It Means

Bollywood couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal on Thursday (November 7) revealed the name of their daughter. In one of their recent interviews, Ali and Richa also opened up about how their lives have changed after the birth of their baby girl. The couple welcomed their first child on July 16.

During an interaction with Vogue India, Richa and Ali revealed that they have named their daughter Zuneyra Ida Fazal.

According to a website, the meaning of the name Zuneyra is 'Flower Of Paradise'. It is a popular Arabic-originated name.

During the interview, Ali revealed he gets anxious whenever he leaves home for work and said he always wishes to be around his daughter. "Having a baby fills a void that you weren't even aware existed. That part never ceases to amaze me. It's freakin' hard to work now. I have serious anxiety when I leave home because I just want to see my baby Zuneyra all the time and be around Richa and her."

On the other hand, Richa opened up about the challenging postpartum phase.

"Few discuss the challenges that come with postpartum. It’s tough to decipher your own thoughts in that space because none of it is psychological, it’s all biological. Your hormones are constantly fluctuating, leaving you to wonder why you feel a certain way. When I feel moody, I remind people not to take me too seriously and tell myself the same. I focus on the basics: getting some sunlight, basic nutrition and working out. That bit of exercise is important because your dopamine receptors can get screwed post-delivery and skew your natural responses to things," the Heeramandi actress said.

Richa and Ali made first public appearance with their newborn daughter on October 14 at Mumbai airport before jetting off to an undisclosed location for a vacation. However, Ali requested paparazzi not to click pictures of his baby girl. Just like other celebrity couples, Richa and Ali have also decided to protect their child's privacy and keep her away from social media.

Richa and Ali got legally married in 2021, however, it was in October 2023, that they announced it to the world and hosted some grand pre-wedding ceremonies and reception parties. The two met on the sets of their film Fukrey in 2012 and fell in love, and dated for nearly nine years before tying the knot.