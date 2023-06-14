Rhea Chakraborty Shares Mushy Video With Sushant Singh Rajput On His Death Anniversary (WATCH)

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020, and left the entire nation shell-shocked. On Wednesday, fans observed his third death anniversary and his close ones remembered him with their fond memories. Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was in a relationship with Sushant when he passed away, also dropped a mushy video with the late actor.

Sushant's death opened a can of worms in Bollywood and it even led to the arrest of his then-girlfriend Rhea on charges on procuring drugs for him and abetting his suicide. She was later granted bail after spending a month in jail.

Post Sushant's demise, Rhea has been sharing unseen pictures and videos of herself with the late star every year on his birth and death anniversaries, and this year is no different.

Rhea shares unseen video with Sushant Singh Rajput

On Wednesday, Rhea took to her Instagram to share a video of herself holding Sushant tight. It seems to be from one of their vacations and the two can be seen getting all mushy with each other and they appear to be very much in love.

In the short clip, Sushant can be seen flashing his bright smile as Rhea held him close.

The actress captioned the video with heart and infinity emoticons, and she also added the song, 'Wish You Were Here' along with it, indicating that she missed the late actor.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020, and he was reportedly battling depression. However, his family accused Rhea of abetting his suicide, cheating him and illegally locking him up.

Sushant's death gave rise to a political slugfest in Maharashtra, and the case was eventually transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Subsequently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) also joined the probe and the latter found out that the actor used to consume drugs.

Several actors including Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were questioned in the drugs case, but no substantial evidence was found.

The sensational case of Sushant's death is yet to meet closure, but the CBI has maintained radio-silence about it for the past one year now.