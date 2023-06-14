 Rhea Chakraborty Shares Mushy Video With Sushant Singh Rajput On His Death Anniversary (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRhea Chakraborty Shares Mushy Video With Sushant Singh Rajput On His Death Anniversary (WATCH)

Rhea Chakraborty Shares Mushy Video With Sushant Singh Rajput On His Death Anniversary (WATCH)

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020, and his family had accused Rhea, who was in relationship with the actor at the time of his death, of abetting his suicide

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 11:30 AM IST
article-image

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020, and left the entire nation shell-shocked. On Wednesday, fans observed his third death anniversary and his close ones remembered him with their fond memories. Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was in a relationship with Sushant when he passed away, also dropped a mushy video with the late actor.

Sushant's death opened a can of worms in Bollywood and it even led to the arrest of his then-girlfriend Rhea on charges on procuring drugs for him and abetting his suicide. She was later granted bail after spending a month in jail.

Post Sushant's demise, Rhea has been sharing unseen pictures and videos of herself with the late star every year on his birth and death anniversaries, and this year is no different.

Read Also
Sushant Singh Death Anniversary: 10 Memorable Dialogues That Define His Legacy
article-image

Rhea shares unseen video with Sushant Singh Rajput

On Wednesday, Rhea took to her Instagram to share a video of herself holding Sushant tight. It seems to be from one of their vacations and the two can be seen getting all mushy with each other and they appear to be very much in love.

In the short clip, Sushant can be seen flashing his bright smile as Rhea held him close.

The actress captioned the video with heart and infinity emoticons, and she also added the song, 'Wish You Were Here' along with it, indicating that she missed the late actor.

Read Also
7 Books Recommended By Late Sushant Singh Rajput
article-image

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020, and he was reportedly battling depression. However, his family accused Rhea of abetting his suicide, cheating him and illegally locking him up.

Sushant's death gave rise to a political slugfest in Maharashtra, and the case was eventually transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Subsequently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) also joined the probe and the latter found out that the actor used to consume drugs.

Several actors including Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were questioned in the drugs case, but no substantial evidence was found.

The sensational case of Sushant's death is yet to meet closure, but the CBI has maintained radio-silence about it for the past one year now.

Read Also
From Aditya Singh Rajput & Tunisha Sharma to Sushant Singh Rajput; Indian actors who died...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Gigi Hadid Loves Bakarwadi, Is It From Pune’s Chitale Bandhu?

Gigi Hadid Loves Bakarwadi, Is It From Pune’s Chitale Bandhu?

Ram Charan-Upasana Wedding Anniversary: Cutest Photos Of Tollywood's Power-Couple

Ram Charan-Upasana Wedding Anniversary: Cutest Photos Of Tollywood's Power-Couple

Most Expensive Adipurush Ticket In Delhi Costs ₹2,200

Most Expensive Adipurush Ticket In Delhi Costs ₹2,200

Rhea Chakraborty Shares Mushy Video With Sushant Singh Rajput On His Death Anniversary (WATCH)

Rhea Chakraborty Shares Mushy Video With Sushant Singh Rajput On His Death Anniversary (WATCH)

Adipurush: Telangana To Have Shows Begin At 4 AM, Ticket Prices Hiked

Adipurush: Telangana To Have Shows Begin At 4 AM, Ticket Prices Hiked