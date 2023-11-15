 Rhea Chakraborty Opens Up About Reservations Held By The Industry In Giving Her Work: 'Your Grief Stays'
The actress shares that she has been pulled down by a lot of women, given India's largely patriarchal set-up

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 04:33 PM IST
Actress Rhea Chakraborty, whose life turned upside-down following the unfortunate demise of her partner and actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has been at the forefront of an unforgiving media and social trial, that has left her career prospects, hanging by a thread.

While the actress has been gathering her broken pieces together and rebuilding her life and career, the trauma caused by her public character assassination seems to have irreparable damage.

In an interview with a leading daily, the Chehre actress opened up about how the film industry is yet to warm up to her, when it comes to offering her work.

Rhea shares, "I feel there is still a sense of fear on that front, but I’m hoping it normalises soon. A lot of it has calmed down, and honestly, the power of trolls is gone."

When asked if trolls still affect her, the Mere Dad Ki Maruti actress shares that she has been pulled down by a lot of women, given India's largely patriarchal set-up. "I am not sure. I am still one of the most trolled people online. But in the eye of the storm, I saw kindness. I had friends rally behind me, help me and my family emotionally and monetarily. That gave me strength. Our society is patriarchal. But from my story, I have realised that the women-pull-each-other-down narrative might exist, but there is a strong wave of women standing together and flourishing. Your grief stays, and your life grows around it."

Since the release of Chehre in 2021, which also featured Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi, Rhea hasn't signed any new work. Although the actress gets invited to a lot of panel discussions where she is enabled with an opportunity to explain her side of the story, as she feels that more dialogue will help in dispelling unwarranted conversations about women and will propel the society towards being more accepting and inclusive.

