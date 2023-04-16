Rhea Chakraborty gets support from ex-gang leader of MTV Roadies: ‘people will watch the show for her’

Rhea Chakraborty and Prince Narula | Photo File

Actress Rhea Chakraborty is returning to screens with the youth show MTV Roadies Season 19 as a gang leader. The announcement of her participation in the show had created a buzz on social media, and while the actress has been trolled in the past, Prince Narula, one of the gang leaders with Rhea, has applauded her decision to appear on the show.

Prince Narula, in an interview with a news portal, expressed his admiration for Rhea's courage to face the public and said that the show is a perfect platform for her to communicate her message to young people.

Here's what he said about her participation

He added that " The show's audience is intelligent and they are gonna support whoever they want to. If the audience likes Rhea more than me, then they will definitely watch the show for her."

Prince further stated that he is not worried about the competition between him and Rhea, as the audience has their own favourites and preferences about whom they want to support.

He encouraged Rhea to give her best and use the platform to convey whatever message she wants to.

Rhea, who was recently in Delhi for the show's auditions, shared that she feels good to be back and was overwhelmed by the love she received from the boys and girls present there. Actor Sonu Sood, who is hosting the show was also present there.

Rhea Chakraborty's career front

Rhea was last seen in the 2021 thriller Chehre, which featured Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, and others.

Prior to that, she appeared in various reality shows, including Pepsi MTV Wassup, and films like Mere Dad Ki Maruti and Jalebi.

Rhea's participation in MTV Roadies is undoubtedly a significant move, and it will be interesting to see how she fares in the show. The show has been a platform for young people to express themselves and share their views, and Rhea's presence is sure to add more depth to it.