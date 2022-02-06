Revealed! Why did Badhaai Do’s casting directors Shiv-Ashish audition more than 200 people across India for the film?

When it comes to casting actors for films, Shiv-Ashish take the cake. They are best known for the casting of the RajKummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree. Now, they have once again pulled off an interesting set of actors for Badhaai Do. The film has been helmed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni.

Speaking about the casting process of the upcoming film, Shiv-Ashish say, “When we were narrated the story, we were very fascinated by the fact that we had to cast different characters from various age groups and looks. We had to cast the whole family of Shardul (RajKummar) and Suman (Bhumi Pednekar). The writers Suman (Adhikary) and Akshat (Ghildial) have written the script beautifully, so it was challenging for us to justify all those characters. Even the smallest of a cameo is relevant in the film. The audiences will realise this once it will release. We are aware of the process of Harsh sir since we have worked with him earlier on his ad films. He believes in exploring new faces even for the roles of Seema Pahwa and Sheeba Chaddha.”

Elaborating further, they add, “We auditioned from all over India and explored 200 people for these two characters since these two are very important ones in the story. We are sure that people haven’t seen Sheeba like this ever before. We gave our inputs, too, which was a part of the process of the casting discussions with the director since he is the showrunner of the film. We did several in-depth meetings with the whole direction team and the writers.”

Despite Badhaai Do being a franchise film, the two weren’t stressed. “We had to justify the script that we were given. We feel that taking immense and unnecessary pressure ruins things. In fact, Badhaai Ho had lesser characters while this one is a huge ensemble. A lot of characters aren’t revealed in the trailer yet, but we have worked equally hard on each character, be it primary or secondary,” they share.

They have an interesting lineup of films in the near future. “One of the very interesting projects that we are casting for is Rahi Anil Barve’s series which is backed by Raj & DK. It will change the landscape of the Indian web series and the face of casting too. We have also done a film for Maddock Films where we have introduced many new actors, a TVF series for Aspirants fame director Apoorv Singh Karki and a series for an e-commerce digital platform,” Shiv-Ashish conclude.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 05:31 AM IST