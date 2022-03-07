Revealed! Varun Dhawan will showcase his dancing skills at THIS award function

Everyone is keeping their fingers crossed owing to the prevailing pandemic situation and the ongoing Russo–Ukrainian war that everything sails smoothly… The sale of tickets for a highly anticipated award event will begin from March 8. The event’s venue is Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, and it will be hosted by Salman Khan. While the list of celebrity performers is yet to be revealed, a source reveals that Bollywood star Varun Dhawan has been roped in to perform.

The source shares that Varun will be performing on various hit dance numbers. Varun confirms the news and says, “Performing at IIFA is always a sheer delight. We all missed it during the pandemic, and now it’s back with a bang. I’m extremely happy to be a part of it. I am excited for this incredible industry reunion at the 22nd edition of the event at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.”

Salman is doubly happy as the awards weren’t able to be held the previous year due to the outbreak of the pandemic. “It feels great to be a part of the IIFA Movement. I look forward to hosting the 22nd edition at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, one of my personal favourites. I’m sure fans from all over the world are as excited as us and can’t wait for this mega event to take place that celebrates Indian cinema globally,” Salman states.

The award function’s event was to be held at Indore, Madhya Pradesh. A pre-event was also held in Bhopal. However, the rise of Covid-19 cases put a dampener on the entire plan. Previously, Salman had even agreed when asked if he would give the talented lot from Bhopal and Indore an opportunity to work in his SKF banner.

