Revealed! THIS is why Tahir Raj Bhasin is currently in Gujarat

Tahir Raj Bhasin, who marked the hat-trick with recently released projects Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, Looop Lapeta and Ranjish Hi Sahi, is currently shooting a big project for which he is filming in Gujarat for the first time in his career. The Free Press Journal caught up with him for a brief chat about the project.

An elated Tahir says, “It’s fascinating to be shooting in Gujarat for the first time for a project that I am currently filming. I have always loved the fact that, as an actor, I get to travel the world and experience different cultures. So, I just shot at the Salt beds at Kutch, and now, I will be shooting across Gujarat in cities like Gondal and Rajkot.”

Tahir believes that producers now want to scale up his projects after his recent back-to-back releases. “I am fortunate that after a hat-trick of hits, producers want to mount my projects at a certain scale now. This one’s definitely one of those projects that put me front and centre to deliver a solid performance. I like such challenges,” he shares.

When probed about his role, he chooses not to disclose much about this project. “I play a very different kind of lead in this one, but I can’t say anything more because the project will be announced soon. As I explore genres and characters, I want to be as diverse as possible, and this one’s straight up my alley,” Tahir concludes.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 08:00 AM IST