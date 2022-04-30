Revealed! THIS is what South superstar Vijay Sethupathi feels about his Farzi co-star Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor, who is currently enjoying all the appreciation coming his way for his performance in Jersey, is all set for his big OTT debut with Farzi. Directed by power duo Raj & DK, Farzi also stars Raashii Khanna and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The show will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Pic: Viral Bhayani l Shahid Kapoor

At the launch, an elated Shahid says, “Very strangely, it feels like my debut all over again. I keep telling my directors, Raj & DK, who are veterans in this business, that I am so nervous to debut on OTT since it is so different from what we do in movies. It is a completely new platform and medium. I always wanted to do something that could change me as a person, something challenging and different. The character in Farzi resonated with me the way I wanted it to be. It is as original as I might have done on a big screen in the past. I can’t show it to the world.”

Sharing further on Raj & DK, Shahid reveals, “I loved watching The Family Man franchise, and I had the guts to ask the director duo if they want to work with me after working with talented Manoj Bajpayee, and they agreed.”

South superstar Vijay is all praise for his co-actor Shahid. “I was very nervous since I had to shoot with Shahid Kapoor on the very first day, but he made me so comfortable, especially since he had already shot for Farzi for 40 days. I can assure you all that Farzi will give you a great experience of watching something different. I have earlier worked with Raashii and wanted to work with her in this too,” he gushes.

Pic: Viral Bhayani l Team Farzi at the show's launch

Raashii, who was recently seen in Rudra The Edge of Darkness alongside Ajay Devgn, is now gearing up for her second OTT outing with Farzi. “On the first day, I was extremely nervous since I had to share screen space with Shahid. I have been a fan of his since the beginning, and I have grown up watching his work. I am happy to be a part of Farzi and to work with such a talented bunch of actors. I have actually evolved as an actor while shooting for it, and I thank Raj & DK sir for changing me as a person too. Farzi is the best thing that has ever happened to me. I am not on anyone’s side, but I play my own game in the show,” Raashii explains.

Raj & DK have not only changed the dynamics of storytelling on OTT but also changed the entertainment quotient through their shows. “With Farzi, we tried to copy the success formula of our previous show, The Family Man. We kind of stuck to something new and are hoping it would work. We are blessed to have a mind-blowing cast.”

Farzi is an original show based on copying currency and also stars Kay Kay Menon, Amol Palekar, Kubbra Sait and Regina Cassandra in pivotal roles.

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 05:00 AM IST