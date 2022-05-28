Revealed! THIS is the reason why choreographer Tushar Kalia feels Karan Johar is his mentor

Pic: Instagram/thetusharkalia

Ace choreographer and dancer Tushar Kalia is all set to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. He is all set to fly this week to Cape Town to participate in the reality show hosted by Rohit Shetty. In a recent exclusive interaction with The Free Press Journal, he answered numerous queries.

Opening up about why he decided to participate in the show, he shares, “I followed the show and wanted to do the show for a long time. It’s kind of a show where we can do stunts. I am a fitness freak. I love going on adventurous trips, and I love swimming also. I was looking to participate in it, but I was not getting that window. But now, for the first time, I was free, so I opted for it.”

Tushar is all praise for Rohit Shetty, the host of Khatron Ke Khiladi. “Rohit is fabulous, and the way he handles the contestants is great. He guides all the contestants so well, especially when they get stuck in any particular situation. He is a master in his craft. There is nobody as good as him in our industry. I am looking forward to working with him,” he gushes.

When asked how he maintains his fitness, he explains, “It has become a lifestyle now. If I miss the gym, I make sure I do some physical exercises. I go for a run or I dance. The most important thing is what you eat. If you are rigorously into exercising but eat junk food, you will not be fit. It’s important to eat healthy. I don’t mean to eat non-vegetarian food. Eat ghar ka khana. I don’t drink aerated water. I prefer ghar ka khana and avoid eating outside.”

When quizzed if he has any phobias or fear, he reveals, “My biggest fear in life is losing my close ones. I am very close to my family and a few friends in my special circle. Going away from them is the fear I possess. I have no phobia at all. I wouldn’t know what my reactions would be when I experience dangerous stunts live in the show.”

Tushar then spills the beans on his big dream of direction. “I am already working on a movie. Inshallah, in a year or two, it should be ready,” he states.

Many choreographer turned directors' films have not done well. Reacting to this, Tushar says, “It depends on the genre. Dance films can also be made in different genres. It depends on how the script is portrayed on the celluloid. I have already finished the writing of the script but have not yet gone ahead with the casting of my directorial debut. I have zero interest in acting. I am more inclined towards direction. That’s the next step after being a choreographer.”

On a parting note, he talks about who he sees as his mentor. “It has always been Karan Johar because he gave me my first break in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. I have choreographed 10 movies with Dharma. Whenever I am stuck somewhere personally or professionally, I ask Karan and look up to him. Right now, I am shooting with Vicky (Kaushal) and Kiara (Advani) for Govinda Naam Mera, which is coming in July. We have completed four songs,” he concludes.