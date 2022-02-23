Revealed! THIS is how Alia Bhatt prepared for her role in Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt will soon be seen in the titular role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming directorial venture Gangubai Kathiawadi. The trailer of the film has already garnered rave reviews for the actress. In an exclusive interaction with Free Press Journal, she spoke about the film, her experience of working with the acclaimed filmmaker and more. Excerpts:

Are you happy that Gangubai Kathiawadi is finally seeing the light of the day at the theatres?

There was a time when we were confused about whether the theatres would come back to life or not. I believe that there are certain films that you can’t watch anywhere else but on the big screen as the experience of a theatre is irreplaceable. This film is only meant for the big screens, and I am very happy that it is finally coming out on February 25.

Advertisement

This year is going to be a hattrick for you, with the three biggest films coming out in 2022…

Yes, Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR and Brahmastra are coming out this year. I am foraying into production with Darlings which will come out in 2023. I am looking forward to an exciting journey ahead.

Berlin seems to be lucky for you… How was your experience?

Definitely, with Gangubai Kathiawadi, I marked my third film at this prestigious film festival. There was a certain kind of excitement. The whole act of dressing up for the red carpet and attending the screening was amazing. One of the things that I enjoyed the most in Berlin was watching the film with the audience. We don’t get to do that in Bollywood except for short theatre visits.

Advertisement

Is it a learning experience to watch a film with the audience?

Yes absolutely. You get to see the timely reactions, where they are laughing or clapping. It’s a kind of separate energy altogether.

What were your preparations for the role considering Sanjay is known as a taskmaster?

I started with the basic technical preparations. From voice modulation to getting the Gujarati characteristics and twang to the accent, for which I had a dialect coach on the sets for a brief time. Since she spent a lot of time in Mumbai, I had to get some Bombaiya accent. I feel the actual preparations happen when you start enacting scenes on the sets with try and error. However, you don’t have to try too hard to do a particular character or a thing. I think it’s an amalgamation of an actor and a director. In this case, most of it was Sanjay sir. He really likes his actors to get involved. It all comes with his vision, and we have a great synergy. I have seen him working hard on wanting me to work hard. I truly believe that nobody ever wanted me to do so well.

What was your personal takeaway from a role like this?

I don’t want to express my personal take on it. The thing which is very evident from the trailer is this woman is a fighter and takes everything in her stride, but there’s a lot more in the film.

How did you detach yourself after filming Gangubai Kathiawadi?

I don’t think I did. I had to shoot this film for two years, so I had to hold the character close to me for quite long. Even sitting at home during Covid-19, I was into it as I had to go back on the shoot. I had to keep the character alive in me. After the shoot, I had to dub for a couple of months. Once the film is released, I will let go of the character.

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Were you aware of the story of Gangubai before the film was offered to you?

No, I wasn’t aware. When I read the script, I found out about her in detail. I read Hussain Zaidi’s book as a part of my research.

Did you meet sex workers as a part of your preparation too?

No, I didn’t meet sex workers for the role. I didn’t think I needed to also. We were not making a documentary. The film is about just one woman and her life story. I did watch a couple of documentaries to observe the facial expressions of the sex workers. There’s certain deadness that comes on their face because of all the situations they go through. There was some plan for the team to go to the real Kamathipura area, but it never materialised.

Loading View on Instagram

Considering you are a method actor in a commercial space, did you unlearn for a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film?

I don’t think I have any method to my acting (laughs). In fact, there was a learning in how I could do one scene in so many ways with him. I changed my voice for the role, and that’s about it.

Highway and Udta Punjab were mentally challenging films for you. How do you see Gangubai Kathiawadi?

This is not just a character; it is entertaining also since it’s a more commercial film. I feel it is after a long time that a film like this is modelling around a character. People feel that I look like a four foot Amitabh Bachchan (laughs).

Sadak 2 released during the lockdown. How was the experience of working with your father, Mahesh Bhatt?

I had a blast with my dad while shooting for it. I know for a fact that the film wasn’t loved or accepted by the audiences since it also went through weird times, but the film got me so much closer to him. He has become my cheerleader now.

What was his reaction to Gangubai Kathiawadi?

He had read the script and has seen the film too. He gave a few suggestions, which I passed on to Sanjay sir. He loved the film.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 04:00 AM IST