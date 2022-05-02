Revealed! Mrunal Thakur's skincare secrets during hot summers

Mrunal Thakur has become the first brand ambassador of a hair removal product from Nair. The Free Press Journal caught up with the Jersey actress for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

Why do you love summer? How do you care for your skin during this season?

I love summer as it reminds me of long holidays with my family, beaches and pool parties. I can also sport all my sexy summer wear - shorts, minis and of course swimwear. But added sun exposure to the skin also means a change in my skincare routine. I am really careful about going the extra mile to care for my face and body in summer. Thankfully Nair's product, for which I am the first brand ambassador, has a range of products that help me keep my summer skincare routine on track.

How do you keep your body hydrated?

Summer months would need you to pay special attention to hydration at all levels. A lot of people focus on drinking a lot of water and fluids. But while I do that, I also make sure my skin is hydrated at all times. I use face and body masks that moisturise my skin. Let me tell you a secret. Being an actress means I have to be groomed with no body hair at all times. Instead of hitting the salon, I use the moisturising creams of this product that I endorse that deeply hydrates the skin, even while I get rid of the hair.

You also use leg masks for deep exfoliation?

With an increase in temperature, your oil glands tend to work on an overdrive and leave you in a cycle where you attract more dirt and grime and then dull, damaged skin. While exfoliation for the face is well talked about, this is something I do for my legs. I use leg masks from Nair for deep exfoliation. The seaweed mask is wonderful for hydrating the skin as it locks in moisture. The charcoal and natural clay formula gives a deep pores cleansing. My legs in my minis look so much smoother and softer!

What do you do to avoid hair in your private parts?

While hair in your private areas like the pubes and underarms is a matter of choice, it’s always better during hot summer months to either go bare or tidy up. Hair in sensitive zones can increase bacterial growth and lead to fungal infections and body odour. Also, if you plan on sporting bikinis and other teeny weenie swimwear, you’d need to groom those lady gardens.

What kind of products do you advise ladies to use along with antioxidants?

I highly recommend using only the best ingredients and high-quality products for your skin, as your skin is a good investment. Make sure you eat antioxidants daily, and your skin gets to eat some, too, through good products enriched with oils and fruit. So even if it’s a hair removal cream, I’d choose a premium brand obviously the one I use and I am the brand ambassador of. In wax strips too, I choose their mango apricot or milk and honey strips that care for my skin. They’re super convenient too; just open the box and use, minus the fuss of warming and spreading!

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 05:41 AM IST