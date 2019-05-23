Results of Bollywood celebs winning, losing Lok Sabha Elections 2019

With Bollywood celebs being the hype of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, an interesting lineup was expected to be a game changer. However, not all constituencies have fallen for a celebrity element. From existing MPs to addition of new faces, here’s a complete list of the ongoing count of Bollywood celebs, and their fate to be once the final results are out.
|Name of Candidate and Party
|Name of Constituency
|Results
|Kirron Kher- BJP
|Chandigarh
|Leading
|Babul Supriyo – BJP
|Asansol
|Leading
|Urmila Matondkar- Congress
|North Mumbai
|Trailing
|Sunny Deol- BJP
|Gurdaspur
|Leading
|Hema Malini- BJP
|Mathura
|Leading
|Shatrughan Sinha- Congress
|Patna
|Trailing
|Jaya Prada- BJP
|Rampur
|Trailing
|Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua- BJP
|Azamgarh
|Trailing
Stay tuned on this page for LIVE updates on the Results of Lok Sabha Elections 2019.