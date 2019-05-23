Results of Bollywood celebs winning, losing Lok Sabha Elections 2019

by FPJ Web Desk
With Bollywood celebs being the hype of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, an interesting lineup was expected to be a game changer. However, not all constituencies have fallen for a celebrity element. From existing MPs to addition of new faces, here’s a complete list of the ongoing count of Bollywood celebs, and their fate to be once the final results are out.

Name of Candidate and Party Name of Constituency Results
Kirron Kher- BJP Chandigarh Leading
Babul Supriyo – BJP Asansol Leading
Urmila Matondkar- Congress North Mumbai Trailing
Sunny Deol- BJP Gurdaspur Leading
Hema Malini- BJP Mathura Leading
Shatrughan Sinha- Congress Patna Trailing
Jaya Prada- BJP Rampur Trailing
Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua- BJP Azamgarh Trailing

