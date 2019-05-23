Results of Bollywood celebs winning, losing Lok Sabha Elections 2019

With Bollywood celebs being the hype of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, an interesting lineup was expected to be a game changer. However, not all constituencies have fallen for a celebrity element. From existing MPs to addition of new faces, here’s a complete list of the ongoing count of Bollywood celebs, and their fate to be once the final results are out.

Name of Candidate and Party Name of Constituency Results Kirron Kher- BJP Chandigarh Leading Babul Supriyo – BJP Asansol Leading Urmila Matondkar- Congress North Mumbai Trailing Sunny Deol- BJP Gurdaspur Leading Hema Malini- BJP Mathura Leading Shatrughan Sinha- Congress Patna Trailing Jaya Prada- BJP Rampur Trailing Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua- BJP Azamgarh Trailing

Stay tuned on this page for LIVE updates on the Results of Lok Sabha Elections 2019.