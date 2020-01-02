'Rest in peace means no tweeting bro': Twitter goes crazy after Michael Jackson gives New Year greetings

Titled 'For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About the Life of Michael Jackson, as told by his Glove' by playwright Julien Nitzberg, the show is scheduled to debut on January 25 in Los Angeles.

The musical is described as a "look at the strange forces that shaped Michael and the scandals that bedevilled his reputation." Playwright Nitzberg who has penned the show while commenting on the project said, "I'm known for writing a lot of biopics. A major TV network wanted me to write a [Jackson] movie ... but the question came up [about] how to deal with the child-abuse allegations." Child abuse allegations levelled against Jackson after an HBO documentary 'Leaving Neverland' was aired which featured the accounts of two former Jackson proteges - Wade Robson and James Safechuck.

