Renowned artist and Padma Vibhushan Awardee Satish Gujral dies at 94

Acclaimed artist Satish Gujral died at the age of 94 on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the demise of the Padma Vibhushan Awardee.

Known for his versatility across mediums he was architect, writer, painter, muralist, sculptor and graphic artist too.

Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "Satish Gujral Ji was versatile and multifaceted. He was admired for his creativity as well as the determination with which he overcame adversity. His intellectual thirst took him far and wide yet he remained attached with his roots. Saddened by his demise. Om Shanti."