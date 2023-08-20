Remembering KK: 12 Underrated Gems From The Singer's Discography

If one magical voice defined music and romance for an entire generation, it has to be of KK's. On his birth anniversary, let's revisit his best live acts and also scout through 12 songs that aren't spoken about as highly as his many known popular hits | Instagram: KK

Chhod Aaye Hum - Maachis - 1996 | Instagram: KK

Strawberry Aankhein - Sapnay - 1997 | Instagram: KK

Jab Bhi Koi Haseena - Hera Pheri - 2000 | Instagram: KK

Banda Bindas - Aks - 2001 | Instagram: KK

Ladka Yeh Kehta Hai - Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon - 2003 | Instagram: KK

Door Se Paas - Musafir - 2005 | Instagram: KK

Aye Bekhabar - Zeher - 2005 | Instagram: KK

Soniye - Aksar - 2006 | Instagram: KK

O Meri Jaan - Life In A Metro - 2007 | Instagram: KK

Jaane Kaise - Raqeeb - 2007 | Instagram: KK

Beete Lamhein - The Train - 2007 | Instagram: KK

Abhi Abhi - Jism 2 - 2012 | Instagram: KK

