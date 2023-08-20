 Remembering KK: 12 Underrated Gems From The Singer's Discography
Remembering KK: 12 Underrated Gems From The Singer's Discography

Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2023
article-image
If one magical voice defined music and romance for an entire generation, it has to be of KK's. On his birth anniversary, let's revisit his best live acts and also scout through 12 songs that aren't spoken about as highly as his many known popular hits

If one magical voice defined music and romance for an entire generation, it has to be of KK's. On his birth anniversary, let's revisit his best live acts and also scout through 12 songs that aren't spoken about as highly as his many known popular hits | Instagram: KK

Chhod Aaye Hum - Maachis - 1996

Chhod Aaye Hum - Maachis - 1996 | Instagram: KK

Strawberry Aankhein - Sapnay - 1997

Strawberry Aankhein - Sapnay - 1997 | Instagram: KK

Jab Bhi Koi Haseena - Hera Pheri - 2000

Jab Bhi Koi Haseena - Hera Pheri - 2000 | Instagram: KK

Banda Bindas - Aks - 2001

Banda Bindas - Aks - 2001 | Instagram: KK

Ladka Yeh Kehta Hai - Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon - 2003

Ladka Yeh Kehta Hai - Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon - 2003 | Instagram: KK

Door Se Paas - Musafir - 2005

Door Se Paas - Musafir - 2005 | Instagram: KK

Aye Bekhabar - Zeher - 2005

Aye Bekhabar - Zeher - 2005 | Instagram: KK

Soniye - Aksar - 2006

Soniye - Aksar - 2006 | Instagram: KK

O Meri Jaan - Life In A Metro - 2007

O Meri Jaan - Life In A Metro - 2007 | Instagram: KK

Jaane Kaise - Raqeeb - 2007

Jaane Kaise - Raqeeb - 2007 | Instagram: KK

Beete Lamhein - The Train - 2007

Beete Lamhein - The Train - 2007 | Instagram: KK

Abhi Abhi - Jism 2 - 2012

Abhi Abhi - Jism 2 - 2012 | Instagram: KK

