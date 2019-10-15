'Remembering a great human': Sunny Deol pays tribute to Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary

Actor Sunny Deol on Wednesday paid tribute to Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his 88th birth anniversary.

The actor turned politician shared a picture of the 'missile man' along with a quote by him on his Twitter handle.

"Remembering a great human, Missile Man #APJAbdulKalam sir on his Birth Anniversary," he tweeted.

The quote by the late president read, "Dream is not the thing you see in sleep but is that thing that doesn't let you sleep."