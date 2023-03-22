‘Remember this day?’: Mourni Roy comforts ‘dearest’ Mrunal Thakur after the Jersey actor’s sobbing pic surfaces

Mouni Roy is among the most popular names in the industry and also one of the closest friends of actor Mrunal Thakur. Recently, the Jersey actress caught everyone’s attention when she posted a photo of herself in which she was seen crying and said, "Sometimes it’s okay not to be okay."

In her post, she said, "Yesterday was difficult, but I’m stronger, wiser, and happier today. Everyone has pages in their stories that they don’t want to read aloud, but I’m reading mine to let someone out there learn the lesson I learned."

While fans are clueless about the reason for her sorrow, they extended their support and asked the actress to stay strong. Now, her close friend Mouni Roy has made an effort to comfort Mrunal.

Mouni Roy shares a sweet post

Taking to her Instagram, the Made in China actress posted a story that had the two of them hugging each other. She captioned it: "Remember this day. Sending my dearest M. a big, tight hug, and a prosecco tub full of love."

Later, Mrunal Thakur reshared the post and wrote, "I love you so much! Happy to have you in my life, Mouns (with multiple heart emojis)"

Mrunal also informed her fans that the photo was taken when she was feeling extremely low and that she is in a happy space right now.

Mrunal Thakur's upcoming projects

The actress, who garnered praise in her previous film ‘Sita Raman', will now appear in the war-themed movie ‘Pippa’ alongside Ishaan Khatter. She also has Gumraah with Aditya Roy Kapoor in the pipeline.

Read Also Photos: Mouni Roy raises temperature in vibrant bikini