Remember 'The Grudge'? It is back to give you chills with a scary reboot, watch trailer

The trailer for ‘The Grudge’ is out and it’s surely going to give you chills. ‘The Grudge’ is the reboot of the popular Japanese horror franchise. The first trailer was released by the Sony Pictures, the makers of the horror flick.

Well, the trailer looks promising and trust us when we say, you’re going to be scared of even stepping in a bathtub after watching it. The makers had claimed that the reboot is going to be much scarier than the original and the trailer promises just that. This gruesome horror flick is definitely going to give us goose bumps.

The Grudge released in 2004 was a supernatural horror movie based in Japan. However the storyline of the reboot of the Japanese-American horror film is going to be based in America.

It stars John Cho, Lin Shaye, Demián Bichir, Betty Gilpin and Jacki Weaver and is set to release in the US on January 3, 2020.

The makers have made it clear that the reboot will have no reference from the previous films in the franchise.

‘The Grudge’ revolves around a young detective, Andrea Riseborough’s character. The young detective comes around the house that is ‘grudged’ while she is investigating a mysterious death.

Here's the trailer: