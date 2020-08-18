Remember Agrima Joshua's vile abuser Shubham Mishra? He's out on bail now

Shubham Mishra can easily be described as the apprentice of viral sensation and ex ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Hindustani Bhau.
With content generated in similar fashion, Mishra garnered popularity for being utterly profane and directing rage toward current affairs and trending topics.
Be it the TikTok vs YouTube roast, Vikas Dubey’s encounter or the boycott of Chinese products; Shubham had been on the forefront in calling out the same on his social media accounts.
Mishra was taken into custody by the Vadodara Police in July for issuing rape threats and abusing comedian Agrima Joshua.
Joshua faced flak over an old video wherein she quoted jokes from a popular forum about the upcoming Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue in the Arabian Sea.
Despite deleting the video and apologising for the same, Mishra went a step further, and posted a vile and distasteful video.
The video invited social media fury after which Shubham deleted the video and apologised for the same.
Mishra was booked under Indian Penal Code sections 294, 504, 506, 509 and Sec 67 of IT Act.
However, on July 16, Mishra was released on bail, as reported by Times of India.
“We have collected evidence from him and his further interrogation was not needed, so we did not seek his custody,” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Sandeep Chaudhary told TOI.
The police said that mobile phone was seized for forensic analysis to probe if he had done anything similar in the past.
Mishra, who had 298K subscribers on YouTube and 34.3k followers on Instagram deleted them and has now opened new accounts.
Addressing his followers on Instagram, Shubham posted a video stating that he has realised his mistakes, however, he maintained that he will never forget the pain his near and dear ones went through.
