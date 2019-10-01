‘Relieved I can let it hang free after stuffing it into costumes’, says Kalki Koechlin as she flaunts her baby bump

Kalki Koechlin who revealed her pregnancy just a few days ago and now she’s sharing some ecstatic moments from her pregnancy. The 35 year old Sacred Games actress is five months pregnant and was seen flaunting her baby bump in some newly uploaded pictures.

Kalki shared a picture wearing a white polka dot dress and captioned, "Relieved I can let that bump hang free after months of stuffing it into costumes which fit me at the beginning of shoot schedules in July but were not so easy to zip up by mid September! And kudos to my style saviours @who_wore_what_when for coming up with innovative ways to cover it up!"