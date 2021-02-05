Yuvin's directorial debut ‘Mangalavara Raja Dina’ is ready to rock the big screen

Team 'Mangalavara Raja Dina' is all anxious about the release of the film and also happy at the same time because it is one of the movies that is releasing post 100 percent theatre occupancy rule from the government.

This rule will be an experiment for just a month. Director Yuvin, a Yograj Bhat student is debuting with 'Mangalavara Raja Dina'.

Chandan Achar of ‘Bigg Boss’ fame is playing the lead role opposite Lasya Nagraj after ‘Chemistry of Kariappa’.