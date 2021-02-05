Yuvin's directorial debut ‘Mangalavara Raja Dina’ is ready to rock the big screen

Team 'Mangalavara Raja Dina' is all anxious about the release of the film and also happy at the same time because it is one of the movies that is releasing post 100 percent theatre occupancy rule from the government.
This rule will be an experiment for just a month. Director Yuvin, a Yograj Bhat student is debuting with 'Mangalavara Raja Dina'.
Chandan Achar of ‘Bigg Boss’ fame is playing the lead role opposite Lasya Nagraj after ‘Chemistry of Kariappa’.
The trailer created a buzz when released on social media platforms. Cinema lovers are looking forward for the release.
The young director Yuvin has worked as an Associate and Assistant Director with several teams, Yograj Bhat being the major one. With all this experience, Yuvin has worn the cap of a director for the first time and that is for ‘Mangalavara Raja Dina’.
Yuvin has also worked on the story and screenplay for the film. Yuvin was looking for producers and the team ‘Trivarga’ came forward to produce this comedy drama. The plot hovers around a hair dresser who wants to style Actor Sudeep.
Gopal Krishna Deshpande of ‘Arishadvarga’ fame and MS Jahangeer of ‘Papapandu’ fame have played pivotal roles in ‘Mangalavara Raja Dina’.