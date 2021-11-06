'Your integrity towards our Nation is commendable': Kranti Redkar pens special note for husband Sameer Wankhede

Kranti Redkar Wankhede, the wife of NCB's Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede penned down a heartfelt note for her beloved husband on the occasion of Diwali Padwa.

Kranti took to Instagram and shared pictures with Sameer. She wrote, “My source of energy and positivity, there is so much to learn from you my dearest. Your calm blows me away, your determination and honesty towards your goal amazes me. Your integrity towards our Nation is commendable, only I know how much you want to do for our nation. Only I know what beautiful plans you have for our people. May the almighty bless you with all the strength you need to do so may you shine brighter each day through your work and may you make us proud each day.”

Sameer Wankhede is in the eye of a political storm following allegations of extortion in the high-profile cruise drugs case in which actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested. The officer is facing the departmental vigilance probe.

State minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik had levelled a string of allegations against the NCB official, including illegal phone tapping.

He had also alleged Sameer Wankhede was born as a Muslim, but forged documents, including a caste certificate, to show that he belonged to the Hindu SC category to get a job under quota after clearing the UPSC examination.

Kranti Redkar, who married Sameer Wankhede in 2017, slammed Malik for playing "low level" politics by making various allegations against her husband.

In her letter to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, the NCB official's wife had said, "Being a Marathi person, I expect some justice from your side as my personal life is unnecessarily being dragged into a controversy. Had late Balasaheb Thackeray (father of Uddhav Thackeray) been alive today, he would not have tolerated such personal attack on a woman's dignity."

"I see you as the torch-bearer of his teachings and leadership. The dignity of a woman has become a joke in the regime that draws inspiration from the tenure of 17th century king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," she added.

Published on: Saturday, November 06, 2021, 01:14 PM IST