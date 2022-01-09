e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 1,59,632 new COVID-19 cases, 327 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 3,623
Advertisement

Regional Film News

Updated on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 02:29 PM IST

'You have been my everything': Mahesh Babu mourns the death of his elder brother Ramesh Babu

Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram handle and shared an emotional tribute for his late brother
ANI
Advertisement

Actor-producer Ramesh Babu, son of veteran Telugu star Krishna and elder brother of superstar Mahesh Babu, is no more.

He passed away on Saturday at the age of 56.

Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram handle and shared an emotional tribute for his late brother.

He wrote, "You have been my inspiration. You have been my strength. You have been my courage. You have been my everything. If not for you, I would not have been half the man I am today. Thank you for everything you've done for me." Further, he expressed his immense love for his "Annaya".

"Now just rest...rest...In this life and if at all I have another, you'll always be my 'Annaya'. Love you forever and ever and ever," he added.

Earlier, the official Twitter handle of G Mahesh Babu Entertainment issued a statement to confirm the news on social media.

The statement read, "It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu garu. He will continue to live in our hearts forever." Further, they requested their well-wishers to avoid gathering due to COVID-19 protocols.

"In light of the current circumstances, we request all our well-wishers to adhere to the COVID-19 norms and avoid gathering at the cremation venue," the statement added.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Mahesh Babu's brother Ramesh Babu dies at 56: Chiranjeevi, Varun Tej and others mourn his demise Mahesh Babu's brother Ramesh Babu dies at 56: Chiranjeevi, Varun Tej and others mourn his demise

Megastar Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter handle to extend his condolences.

He wrote, "Shocked and deeply saddened by the demise of Shri.G.Ramesh babu. My heartfelt condolences to Shri.Krishna garu, @urstrulyMahesh and all the family members. May the Almighty give strength to the family to cope with the tragic loss." Ramesh Babu has over 15 films to his credit as an actor such as 'Bazaar Rowdy', 'Mugguru Kodukulu' and others. After his retirement from acting in 1997, he became a producer.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu announced on Thursday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and isolated himself at home.

ALSO READ

Mahesh Babu tests positive for COVID-19 despite taking precautions Mahesh Babu tests positive for COVID-19 despite taking precautions
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 02:30 PM IST
Advertisement