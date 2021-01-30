Yash-starrer 'KGF Chapter 2' set to hit theatres on July 16, 2021

Mumbai: After teasing fans about the announcement of the release date on much-awaited film 'KGF Chapter 2' the makers finally revealed the Chapter 2 of KGF franchise will be hitting the theatres later this year on July 16.

Excel Entertainment took to Twitter and unveiled the big announcement of the release date.

"Rocky is back with #KGFChapter2 Worldwide Theatrical Release On July 16th, 2021. #KGFChapter2onJuly16," they tweeted.