Yash reveals KGF will not work without Sanjay Dutt’s character in the franchise

Kannada superstar Yash who is busy shooting for the second chapter of the KGF franchise is most happy to welcome Sanjay Dutt into the fold. Says Yash, “Yes, he’s playing the arch villain named Adheera. The poster has evoked enormous interest. He starts shooting with us in August. We’re very happy to have him. He suits the role to perfection. But until all the formalities were completed we didn’t want to make any announcements. Now Mr. Sanjay Dutt is definitely with us.”

Yash promises exceptional action scenes featuring the two. “Since he is pitched against me by the script there are going to be some major fight sequences between us. We’re working towards making the action sequences very special.”

How special? I ask. “As special as Mr Dutt’s fans and my fans would expect them to be when we come together. It is very important for us to make sure everything is larger more crowd-pleasing this time than the last time. And I promise, you won’t be disappointed.”

How important is Dutt’s presence in the KGF sequel?

“Oh, very important!” exclaims Yash. “He propels the plot forward just as much as I do. The film can’t work without our characters. We’ve shot only 15-20 percent of the film so far. We were waiting for Mr Dutt to join us, which he will be doing very shortly.”

Would Sanjay Dutt be speaking his own lines? “We have a full-fledged Hindi version this time. So yeah, Mr Dutt will speak his Hindi lines. We’ve actors from Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Karnataka and Mumbai. And they will bring their own cultural flavour to the table. But I must say KGF is not about the spoken language. The visuals and the emotions are the mainstay of the film. Everything that the audience will see and feel would add to the film’s strength as path-breaking franchise.”

Engrossed in the shooting of the KGF shooting Yash doesn’t get enough time to spend with his 7-month old baby girl Ayra. “As soon as I pack up I rush to be with my daughter. There’s no place on this earth I’d rather be. Ayra has changed my life,” says the fond father.