'Would love to but...': Vidyut Jammwal denies news of playing antagonist in Vijay's 'Thalapathy 65'

Actor Vidyut Jammwal on Friday denied reports claiming that he will play the antagonist in Tamil superstar Vijay's upcoming film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 65.

Vidyut was reacting to a tweet that says: "#VidyutJammwal Has Been Roped As a Antagonist for #Thalapathy65 . #Thuppakki Combo #ThalapathyVijay & @VidyutJammwal Again Ready To Set The Screens on Fire."

Reacting to the tweet, Vidyut wrote: "I AM WAITING, and would love to.. But this news is false."