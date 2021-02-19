Within a day of its release, 'Drishyam 2' leaked online in Full HD quality; available for free download

The Malayalam-language thriller was remade in Hindi with Ajay Devgn filling in for Mohanlal and Tabu playing the Inspector General of Police, originally essayed by Asha Sarath.

The second instalment delves deep into the aftermath as Georgekutty's family tries to come to terms with the crime.

Earlier, Mohanlal said he is confident that the sequel of "Drishyam" will replicate the success of the original film, which changed the way "world looks at Malayalam cinema".

Joseph said he is aware that making the sequel comes with a "baggage of expectations".

"After the first part, I thought there was no chance for a sequel even though people around me were pumping me to make one. In 2015, I started thinking about a sequel. The biggest challenge was to maintain the character continuity.

"It has been six years, so there will be changes in the characters. Their conditions have changed. They have been under pressure. I also thought to get into the society's aspect - how would they view the family accused of a crime?" Joseph said.

The director said with the sequel, he wanted to expand on how a simple family would be caught in the web of lies, crime and deceit.

"I thought the family trauma should be the core of the film. They are not professional killers, they don't know how to handle the pressure, the series of investigations. So each character will blossom into someone new in the aftermath of the crime.

"We are excited to share the movie with the audience. Of course, we know that the movie comes with a baggage of expectations, but we hope and pray we are able to satisfy the audience," he added.

"Drishyam 2", whose trailer crossed over 9 million views in 48 hours of its debut, also stars Meena, Siddique, Asha Sharath, Murali Gopy, Ansiba Hassan, Esther and Saikumar in pivotal roles.