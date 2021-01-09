With over 90 million views, Yash-starrer 'KGF: Chapter 2 Teaser' breaks YouTube record

According to reports, the Yash-starrer has beaten South Indian movie teasers which include - "Master", "Sarkar", "Ramaraju" For "Bheem and Mersal".

Also starring Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt in the lead, the high-octane actioner is directed by Prashanth Neel under the banner of Hombale Films.

Interestingly, the teaser came as the perfect return gift from Yash who celebrated his birthday on January 8.

One look at it and it's easy to say that the makers of KGF Franchise have gotten bolder and bigger this time around.

Offering intense, jaw-dropping sequences, the 2-minute-long teaser begins with the promise that Yash's character Rocky made to his dying mother, saying that he won't die in poverty.

Talking about the teaser, Prashanth Neel said, "We are really excited to present the teaser of KGF: Chapter 2 to our audiences. The kind of response we are already receiving for the teaser is truly wonderful. We have gone bigger and bolder this time around and I hope we continue to get the same kind of love."

Yash had earlier told IANS, "We now know people are keenly looking forward to the second part and we can deliver it without any reservations. We have reserved the best for chapter 2.”

While Sanjay Dutt is seen playing an antagonist named Adheera in the film, Raveena Tandon as Ramika Sen is also seen in a crucial role.

Expected to hit the screens this year, the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and will release in five different languages including Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.

The Prashanth Neel directorial also stars Malavika Avinash, Prakash Raj, and Srinidhi Shetty in interesting roles.