'Why you are so perfect': 'KGF' star Yash gets a sweet birthday post from wife Radhika Pandit

Meanwhile, Yash is all set to treat his fans by dropping the teaser of his upcoming film "KGF Chapter 2".

Yash believes the phenomenal success of "KGF: Chapter 1", which struck gold at the box office and won over audiences across languages, has given the Kannada movie industry a platform to dream big and make films without inhibitions.

"KGF" is the first Kannada film to breach into the Rs 200 crore club worldwide.

"The success of 'KGF' means a lot to the Kannada industry, especially to a lot of our talented technicians who don't get the due they deserve. This success has boosted the morale of Kannada industry. It has justified the talent of Prashant Neel," Yash had told IANS in an interview.

He said the success of "KGF" has made people take Kannada industry "seriously".

"The perception about Kannada industry has changed. People across industries are now taking us seriously. A lot of our talented technicians have been looking for a platform and 'KGF' has provided them that pedestal. This success means a lot to all the untapped talent of our industry," he said.

Yash still sounds grounded, in spite of delivering one of the biggest blockbusters in recent times. He said he doesn't like to dwell upon success or failure for too long.

"If you dwell upon success or failure for too long, you can't move ahead and achieve what you want. I'm glad 'KGF' turned out to be a blockbuster, but honestly the process of making the film excited me more than the result. As an actor, this success would help me take bigger steps," he explained.

"We now know people are keenly looking forward to the second part and we can deliver it without any reservations. We have reserved the best for chapter 2," he added.

“KGF Chapter 2” is a multilingual venture, and will be released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

Directed by Prashant Neel, the upcoming film also stars Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt.