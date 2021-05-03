Why did Pawan Kalyan fans troll Anupama Parameswaran despite praising his latest film 'Vakeel Saab'?

For the uninformed, "Vakeel Saab" is the official remake of the Hindi film "Pink", which is basically about how three young women are implicated in a crime, following which an elderly lawyer with bipolar disorder (played by Amitabh Bachchan) gets them acquitted.

Directed by Sriram Venu of "Ninnu Kori" fame, the film is produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju. Last year Boney Kapoor produced "Nerkonda Paarvai", the Tamil version of "Pink", which starred Ajith Kumar.

"Vakeel Saab" marked Pawan Kalyan's return into films after he decided to start a political career as chief of the Jana Sena Party.