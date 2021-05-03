Why did Pawan Kalyan fans troll Anupama Parameswaran despite praising his latest film 'Vakeel Saab'?

Telugu Pawan Kalyan's new film "Vakeel Saab" opened in theatres on April 9, and has reportedly crossed the Rs 100 crore mark. The film is the remake of Amitabh Bachchan-starrer "Pink".
Praising the film, actress Anupama Parameswaran on Saturday tweeted, “Watched #vakeelsaabonprime last night on @primeVideoIN. Must say, powerful performances backed by a strong message! @PawanKalyan breaks barriers and makes the story stand out with the 3 leading ladies #nivetha #ananya #anjali."
However, the actress was mercilessly trolled for not calling Pawan Kalyan ‘sir’.
Reacting to the backlash, Anupama apologised and wrote, “So sorry guys… just now I realised ‘@PawanKalyan gaaaru’ with all respect and love.”
For the uninformed, "Vakeel Saab" is the official remake of the Hindi film "Pink", which is basically about how three young women are implicated in a crime, following which an elderly lawyer with bipolar disorder (played by Amitabh Bachchan) gets them acquitted.
Directed by Sriram Venu of "Ninnu Kori" fame, the film is produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju. Last year Boney Kapoor produced "Nerkonda Paarvai", the Tamil version of "Pink", which starred Ajith Kumar.
"Vakeel Saab" marked Pawan Kalyan's return into films after he decided to start a political career as chief of the Jana Sena Party.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)