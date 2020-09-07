Who is Vishnu Vishal? All you need to know about Jwala Gutta's fiancé

While Indian professional badminton player Jwala Gutta is quite popular, here's all we know about Vishnu Vishal:

Actor Vishnu Vishal, who predominantly appears in Tamil language films, was married to Rajini Natraj for 8 years and has also a son named Aryan. They got divorced in 2018.

The 'Ratsasan' actor made his acting debut in 2009 with the critically acclaimed sport film 'Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu'.

He is currently awaiting the release of 'Kaadan', a forest-based action thriller, which stars Rana Daggubati in the lead role.

It is an animal drama also featuring Pulkit Samrat, Zoya Hussein and Kalki Koechlin.

The Eros International’s movie is titled 'Haathi Mere Saathi' in Hindi and 'Aranya' in Telugu.

Helmed by Prabhu Solomon, the trilingual is being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil with a different cast across languages.

The movie highlighting man-animal relationship is a story inspired by true events and a tribute to 1971 classic film 'Haathi Mere Saathi' – starring Rajesh Khanna and Tanuja.

While Rana, Zoya and Kalki feature in all the three language films, Pulkit’s character will be essayed by south actor Vishnu Vishal in the Tamil and Telugu versions along with actor Raghu Babu.

The music has been composed by Shantanu Moitra and sound designed by Resul Pookutty.