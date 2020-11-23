Who is Sameer Wankhede's wife? Meet actress Kranti Redkar who featured in 'Kombdi Palali' song

In a shocking incident, a mob of drug peddlers and their supporters blocked and attacked a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team, led by Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, in Mumbai's suburban Goregaon. The incident occurred late on Sunday when the NCB team raided a location there.

Wankhede and his team was heckled and stymied by a menacing mob of around five dozen persons, including a few drug peddlers, when the sleuths went to conduct a search and seizure operation in the Jawahar Nagar area of the north-west Mumbai suburb.

After the reports of the incident went viral on social media and several netizens showed concern for the NCB officers' health.

On Monday, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's wife, popular Marathi actress Kranti Redkar took to social media to issue a statement and gave updates about his health.

She wrote, "Thank you everyone for your wishes and concern. #sameerwankhede is fine. We all at home are standing strong with him. Big salute to all the @narcoticsbureau officers who put up a fight and stood strong. You make us proud today and everyday. #Courage #gallant #NationFirst"

"Thank you all. No words are enough to appreciate the concern and love that you all showered on us," Kranti added in the caption.