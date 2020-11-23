Who is Sameer Wankhede's wife? Meet actress Kranti Redkar who featured in 'Kombdi Palali' song

In a shocking incident, a mob of drug peddlers and their supporters blocked and attacked a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team, led by Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, in Mumbai's suburban Goregaon. The incident occurred late on Sunday when the NCB team raided a location there.
Wankhede and his team was heckled and stymied by a menacing mob of around five dozen persons, including a few drug peddlers, when the sleuths went to conduct a search and seizure operation in the Jawahar Nagar area of the north-west Mumbai suburb.
After the reports of the incident went viral on social media and several netizens showed concern for the NCB officers' health.
On Monday, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's wife, popular Marathi actress Kranti Redkar took to social media to issue a statement and gave updates about his health.
She wrote, "Thank you everyone for your wishes and concern. #sameerwankhede is fine. We all at home are standing strong with him. Big salute to all the @narcoticsbureau officers who put up a fight and stood strong. You make us proud today and everyday. #Courage #gallant #NationFirst"
"Thank you all. No words are enough to appreciate the concern and love that you all showered on us," Kranti added in the caption.
For the unversed, 'Mehfil' actress Kranti Redkar is a popular Marathi actress, best known for the hit song 'Kombadi Palali' from 'Jatra'. Starring Bharat Jadhav and Kranti, it was composed by Ajay-Atul and was sung by Anand Shinde and Vaishali Samant and Ajay Gogavale.
Apart from her performance in the dance number, Redkar has starred in films like 'Gangaaal', 'Hyalagaad Re Tyalagaad', 'Sugar Salt Ani Prem', 'Kuni Ghar Deta Ka Ghar' and more. She has also directed a movie titled 'Kaakan'.
The actress tied the knot with Sameer Wankhede on March 29, 2017. They are parents to twins, who were born in December 2018.
In a recent interview with the Times of India, the proud wife had opened up the limelight her husband has been getting, amid the on-going probe in a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
"I feel his hard work is paying off now that he is getting recognition from the media and everyone. He had also interrogated terrorists and criminals and I am proud that I am a wife of such a courageous person. He always tells me "If anything happens to me on-duty then don't ever feel bad, I am made for this." I just want to thank all for showering so much of love on us and we both promise to everyone that will never break their trust," she was quoted as saying.