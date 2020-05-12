Who is Miheeka Bajaj? All you need to know about Rana Daggubati's fiancée

Actor Rana Daggubati on Tuesday made his engagement Instagram official and treated fans with a picture of his lady love, Miheeka Bajaj. The 'Baahubali' actor took to the photo-sharing app to ward off his fans' quarantine blues as he announced his engagement. Sharing an adorable picture with his fiancee Miheeka, he wrote, "And she said Yes."
Miheeka Bajaj is an entrepreneur by profession. She is the founder of Dew Drop Design Studios, which is an event management company. The event and wedding planner has graduated from the University of the Arts London. Before staring her own company, Miheeka earned her diploma in interior design from architecture school in Mumbai - Rachna Sansad. Miheeka is the daughter of jewellery designer Bunty Bajaj, who owns the popular jewellery store Krsala. Miheeka's brother Samarth heads Krsala's production and management.
As soon as Rana announced his engagement, elated fans and friends from the industry took to the comments section to react to the news. Several fans left congratulatory messages on the mushy picture. 'Sacred Games' actress Kubbra Sait wrote, "Time aiyathappa!!! Congratulations Ranaaaaa."
Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor commented, "Congratulations my hyderabad son .. I am so happy .. the best thing to happen to both of you."
While Shruti Haasan wrote, "Yay!!!!!!!! Congratulations".
On the work front, Rana's 'Kaadan' has been postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. It was supposed to hit the screens on April 2. He will also resume the shoot of 'Viraata Parvam', which is directed by Venu Udugula.
Moreover, Rana Daggubati's 'Haathi Mere Saathi' has also been delayed due to pandemic.
Helmed by Prabu Solomon, Haathi Mere Saathi features Pulkit Samrat, Vishnu Vishal, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain alongside Daggubati.
