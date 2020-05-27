Who is Mebeina Micheal? All you need to about Kannada actress who died in a road accident

Kannada television actress Mebeina Micheal died in a road accident on Tuesday evening. The 22-year-old actress was on her way to her hometown Madikeri and the accident took place near Devihalli in Karnataka, reports indiatoday.in.

Who is Mebeina Micheal? Here's all you need to about Kannada actress who died in a road accident:

Mebiena Micheal gained popularity on the reality show 'Pyaate Hudugir Halli Life'. She started her career as a model and gained fame when she was declared as the winner of the season four of 'Pyaate Hudugir Halli Life'.

The young actress also enjoyed a huge following on social media and has over 25.4k followers on Instagram. Her bio on the photo-sharing app reads:

"A Human. Being

Winner of Pyate Hudgir Halli Life -4"

Mebeina was travelling with friends when her her car rammed into a tractor. The reality show's host, actor Akul Balaji, took to Twitter to express his shock.

"Shock to hear the sudden demise of one of my favourite contestant and winner of phhl 4 ..mebina,soo young and full of life,can't digest the fact..my prayers for her family to get over the tragedy," he wrote.