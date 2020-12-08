When Prabhas didn't answer Deep Mehta's calls during casting of 'Funny Boy'

Acclaimed filmmaker Deepa Mehta's upcoming feature 'Funny Boy' is releasing in the United States theatrically in select cities as well as on streamer Netflix on December 10.

The film, which will represent Canada at the 93rd Academy Awards as the submission for best international film, had courted controversy for not casting enough Tamil actors and had faced backlash from the Tamil diaspora.

However, Mehta, in an interview had revealed that she was keen on sourcing actors from the Tamil film industry in India and had also tried reaching out to 'Baahubali' star Prabhas.

"We approached [R.] Madhavan. He said he did not want to play a father. Siddharth Suryanarayan I really wanted. Sid had broken his shoulder so he could not do it. The person I thought would be really good was the guy who played the king in 'Baahubali' (Prabhas). He didn’t answer any of my calls, so that was that," the filmmaker was quoted as saying by thewire.in.