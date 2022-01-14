‘We have stopped being regional and have become one big Indian film industry’: Ram Charan

Ever since actor Ram Charan started his promotional spree for ‘RRR’, fans and audiences alike have been left in awe of his stylish and suave demeanour and mostly importantly intellect. Every appearance, interview and talk show has left a lasting impression on the minds of the audience that Ram Charan, the Pan India star is here and there is no looking back.

With all his upcoming films like ‘RRR’, ‘RC 15’, ‘RC 16’ being pan-India, Ram Charan has succeeded cementing a fact among people that there is only one common language across the country and it is the language of cinema.

In an interesting interview, Ram Charan stated, “RRR is very much a Hindi film as it is a Telugu film, it is pan-India film. Today, thanks to efforts by a lot of filmmakers, especially Rajamouli, the gates of this industry have opened. We have stopped being regional and we have become a part of one big Indian film industry, the barriers are broken. So, as and when an opportunity comes, why not, I will do any film. The scale of RRR, and how many languages the film will release in will break all barriers. It is all about the excitement.”

The makers of the upcoming magnum opus 'RRR' have postponed the film's release date due to the closing of theatres in many states across the country.

Featuring a stellar cast including Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, the SS Rajamouli directorial was slated to release on January 7, 2022.

Set in pre-independence India, 'RRR' is a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju, portrayed by Jr. NTR and Ram Charan.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 03:40 PM IST