Watch: Vijay Deverakonda goes down on his knees to propose Rashmika Mandanna, video goes viral

Popular actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who have impressed fans with their chemistry in films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, have taken the internet by storm with their new viral video.
Vijay and Rashmika have come together for a television commercial for a popular brand.
Recently, a video clip of the ad has been doing the rounds on the internet in which Vijay is seen going down on his knees to gift a box to Rashmika.
The actor looks into Rashmika's eyes leaving fans go gaga over their chemistry, once again.
In the video, Vijay opted for a white blazer and beige colour trousers while Rashmika looked beautiful in her flowy pastel slip dress.
Fans go gaga over their chemistry both on-screen and off-screen. Even though they have not admitted or talked about their relationship officially, there have been several incidents on social media that add fuel to the fire.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay is currently busy with the shoot of his upcoming Telugu-Hindi bilingual film, Liger, which marks the Telugu debut of Bollywood actor Ananya Panday. The film is being directed by Puri Jagannadh.
In Liger, it is believed that Vijay plays a fighter with a stutter. He underwent mixed martial arts classes in Thailand in preparation for his character. Filmmaker Karan Johar has come on board to release the film in Hindi.
Rashmika, on the other hand, was recently seen in the Tamil film, Sulthan. It marked her debut in the Tamil industry. She’s currently shooting for her upcoming Hindi project Goodbye with filmmaker Vikas Bahl. This film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a crucial role.
