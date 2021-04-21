Watch: Vijay Deverakonda goes down on his knees to propose Rashmika Mandanna, video goes viral

Popular actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who have impressed fans with their chemistry in films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, have taken the internet by storm with their new viral video.

Vijay and Rashmika have come together for a television commercial for a popular brand.

Recently, a video clip of the ad has been doing the rounds on the internet in which Vijay is seen going down on his knees to gift a box to Rashmika.

The actor looks into Rashmika's eyes leaving fans go gaga over their chemistry, once again.

In the video, Vijay opted for a white blazer and beige colour trousers while Rashmika looked beautiful in her flowy pastel slip dress.

Check out the video here: