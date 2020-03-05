Watch video: Vijay Devarakonda narrowly escapes an embarrassing fall

South superstar Vijay Devarakonda who is prepping for director Puri Jagannadh's pan-India feature 'Fighter' narrowly escaped an embarrassing fall as he walked over a slippery surface.
The ‘Arjun Reddy’ actor who is in Mumbai, was seen taking a ferry to ditch the city’s traffic. However, while walking out, Vijay lost his balance on the wet surface, but managed to stay put with the help of his team, who were quick with their reflexes. Watch the video below.
Also starring Ananya Panday, ‘Fighter’ is being simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi. In an interview with PTI, Vijay confirmed that he will dub his own lines for the Hindi version, which will be presented by Dharma Productions' Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta.
"I've started shooting for my first pan-Indian film with Puri Jagannadh... It's a project that required me to undergo drastic physical transformation and I've been working non-stop to pull off the character. I play a fighter and the role required me to learn mixed martial arts", said Vijay.
"I feel I've slowly started changing and this is the beginning of a new phase in my career. With each of my upcoming releases, I want to surprise my fans. I really want to rule Indian cinema," he added.
Having charted his own path in a cut-throat industry without any backing, Vijay said he's finally living his dream. "Be it about doing my kind of films and chasing the pan-India dream, or producing a film, or launching a clothing line or buying a home, I am living my dream. I am slowly trying to influence and change a generation, and if you notice, the youngsters love me for what I do," he said.
The project marks the first collaboration between Deverakonda and Jagannadh, who is best known for films such as Mahesh Babu-starrer ‘Pokkiri’ and Amitabh Bachchan-fronted ‘Bbudadh... Hoga Terra Baap’.
With inputs from PTI
