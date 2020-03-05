Watch video: Vijay Devarakonda narrowly escapes an embarrassing fall

South superstar Vijay Devarakonda who is prepping for director Puri Jagannadh's pan-India feature 'Fighter' narrowly escaped an embarrassing fall as he walked over a slippery surface.

The ‘Arjun Reddy’ actor who is in Mumbai, was seen taking a ferry to ditch the city’s traffic. However, while walking out, Vijay lost his balance on the wet surface, but managed to stay put with the help of his team, who were quick with their reflexes. Watch the video below.