Watch video: Rajinikanth wishes singer SP Balasubrahmanyam a speedy recovery

Superstar Rajinikanth on Monday wished a speedy recovery to singer SP Balasubrahmanyam after the latter was tested positive for COVID-19 with 'mild' symptoms.

The 69-year-old star posted a video message on Twitter and shared his good wishes for the musician. In the clip, the 'Robot' actor said, "SP Balasubramaniam have sung in most Indian languages for more than 50 years. He has been infected with corona. I am happy that he is out of danger now."

Rajinikanth concluded the message by saying, "I pray to god and wish for his speedy recovery." Along with the message posted on the micro-blogging site, the '2.0' star noted, "Get well soon dear Balu sir."