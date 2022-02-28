Watch: Unique look of hero in Simple Suni’s next 'Gathavaibhava'; poster launched today

When director Simple Suni had announced recently that he will be making a unique love story, it attracted a lot of attention. Titled Gathavaibhava, the film stars newcomer Dushyanth Srinivas and the first look of him in the film was launched today through a riveting poster. It sees him in the avatar of a pirate. The look kind of gives a clue into what the hero could be essaying in the film as the poster of the movie hinted it in the form of ships. There are other elements like samudra manthana and Kambla in the poster too. “Basically, Dushyanth is a VFX artiste and he imagines that he’s the character from whatever project he’s working on,” shares Suni.

Meanwhile, Gathavaibhava which means glory of the past, will be a love story that is not of the regular kind. “It will make you question science and also your logical side. Up until the climax, you will not realise what has transpired between the two of them and the end will leave you stuck to your seat,” says Suni. The director wants to rope in an established heroine as Dushyanth’s leading lady. “We will begin shooting in April and audiences can be assured that it will have witty dialogues and comedy that are central to my films,” states Suni.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 04:50 PM IST