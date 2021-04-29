Watch: Telugu actress Hari Teja reveals she tested positive for COVID-19 a week before giving birth to her daughter

Teja said that a week before her due, everyone in her house was infected and she did not understand what to do.

She further shared that as her delivery date got closer, she underwent all the tests alone including labour.

She concluded by saying that although it was extremely difficult, she came out strong with the help of doctors and friends.

Teja started her career in Telugu television shows and went on to star in serials like Manasu Mamatha and Muthyamantha Pasupu.

She has also been featured in films such as A Aa, Dikkulu Choodaku Ramayya, Andari Bandhuvaya, Dammu, and Duvvada Jagannadham among others.

She was one of the 16 participants on Season 1 of the Bigg Boss Telugu reality show and finished it as the second runner up.