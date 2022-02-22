Watch: Tara releases trailer of 'Kanneri', says it is exciting

Ninasam Manju’s Kanneri has been getting a lot of attention for its unique and real content. This time it is because acclaimed actor Tara has released the trailer of the film. “It is exciting and has made me curious about the content of the film. Ninasam Manju has told me that the film highlights the lives of tribals in forests and focuses on their struggles. So I’m sure audiences will be curious to watch the movie. I wish the team all the best,” says Tara.

Meanwhile, Kanneri is a women-centric movie that is based on a moving tale that unfolded in Coorg three years ago. It deals with the Diddalli incident that sees a section of tribals who lived in the lap of nature and envisioned a beautiful life for themselves but got evicted, thus going through a major upheaval in their life, especially the women.

The story also has a thread from the novel Ksheera Sagara’s Jenu Akashada Aramane that has also influenced the film. Archana Madhusudan plays the protagonist and is joined by Anita Bhat, Arun Sagar, Karisubbu and MK Math in the cast. Kanneri has been shot rather realistically and captured in places like Bangalore, HD Kote and Kolar. Ganesh Hegde has captured the movie brilliantly through his camera and Sachin Nayak has lent his ace skills as editor. Kanneri has been produced under the banner of Buddideepa Cinema House and PP Hebbar and is slated for release shortly.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 04:29 PM IST