Watch: Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar snatches fan’s phone at polling booth for not wearing mask

Polling is underway in Tamil Nadu with top leaders and celebrities exercising their franchise on Tuesday.

These included AIADMK's K Palaniswami, O Panneerselvam, DMK chief M K Stalin and celebrities like Rajinikanth, Ajithkumar, Vijay, and Kamal Haasan.

Now, Twitter has been witnessing Ajith trend on Twitter over a viral video that has surfaced on the microblogging platform.

The clip shows an unmasked fan trying to take a selfie with the actor, who arrived with his wife at a polling booth in Chennai.

As the fan manages to make his way towards Ajith and tries to lean over without consent, the actor snatches his phone and reportedly returned it back after schooling him for violating social distancing norms.