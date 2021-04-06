Watch: Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar snatches fan’s phone at polling booth for not wearing mask

Polling is underway in Tamil Nadu with top leaders and celebrities exercising their franchise on Tuesday.
These included AIADMK's K Palaniswami, O Panneerselvam, DMK chief M K Stalin and celebrities like Rajinikanth, Ajithkumar, Vijay, and Kamal Haasan.
Now, Twitter has been witnessing Ajith trend on Twitter over a viral video that has surfaced on the microblogging platform.
The clip shows an unmasked fan trying to take a selfie with the actor, who arrived with his wife at a polling booth in Chennai.
As the fan manages to make his way towards Ajith and tries to lean over without consent, the actor snatches his phone and reportedly returned it back after schooling him for violating social distancing norms.
The daily rise in new coronavirus infections in India remained above 90,000 for the third consecutive day taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally of cases to 1,26,86,049, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.
A total of 96,982 cases have been reported in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll increased to 1,65,547 with 446 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
India on Monday recorded an all-time high of 1,03,558 single day new coronavirus infections in a span of 24 hours.
Not to mention, the coronavirus pandemic seems to have hit the Hindi film industry hard with actors Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar among the growing number of Bollywood celebrities to have tested positive for COVID-19.
