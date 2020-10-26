Watch: 'Soorarai Pottru' trailer out, Suriya calls it a 'special film'

"'Sorrarai Pottru' is a very special movie for me and one that's very close to my heart. With this film, we want to bring out the message that nothing in this world can stop you from chasing your dreams if you are true to yourself and dedicated to the task. We hope that the audience will continue to shower us with their unwavering support," said Suriya.

Helmed by Sudha Kongara, the film also stars Mohan Babu, Paresh Rawal and Aparna Balamurali.

"'Sorrarai Pottru' has given me a chance to work with such incredible Sudha ma'am and versatile actors. This is like a dream come true for me. I have worked really hard for this role and it required a lot of physical and mental preparation to get into the skin of the character. The film is an inspiration to all those who dare to dream, by sharing a story of synergy, love, hardships and one man's dream to fly," said Aparna.

The film is produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment and co-produced by Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. It will premiere on November 12 on Amazon Prime Video.