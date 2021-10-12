Watch: Samantha makes first public appearance on ‘Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu’ after announcing split with Naga Chaitanya

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her first public appearance, days after announcing split with Naga Chaitanya.

Samantha made a guest appearance on Jr NTR-hosted ‘Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu’ for a Navratri special episode. The actress said she is tensed about being on the hot seat.

Watch the video below.

On Friday, Samantha addressed speculation surrounding her separation from Naga Chaitanya in a powerful statement on social media.

She took to her Instagram handle and shared a lengthy note on her stories, in which she expressed gratitude for people who supported her through her separation from Naga.

She wrote, "Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions."

Samantha further continued, "A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me."

Last week, Samantha and Naga confirmed their split by issuing statements on their respective Instagram handles. In it, they asked for privacy and support during these difficult times. Samantha and Chaitanya maintained that they will always 'hold a special bond' between them.

The star couple had tied the knot on October 7, 2017, in a dreamy wedding ceremony. The pictures had become a rage on the internet and had left everybody in awe of how madly in love they looked.

On the professional front, Samantha, who was last seen in the popular OTT series 'The Family Man 2' will reportedly next be seen in Gunasekhar's mythical film 'Shaakuntalam.' Meanwhile, Chaitanya will next be seen in Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. His last release was 'Love Story' alongside Sai Pallavi.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 09:43 AM IST