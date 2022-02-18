Watch: Samantha grooves to Vijay's and Pooja Hegde's 'Halamithi Habibo' at the airport

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has managed to become the talk of the town once again, with her perky grooves for Tamil's most famous 'Arabic Kuthu' song.

The first single from Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde's upcoming movie 'Beast' was released as the 'Arabic Kuthu' song.

With the lyrics 'Halamithi Habibo', the song has become one of the most viral ones in recent times.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who fell in love with this song, shared an Instagram Reel, in which she has danced to 'Arabic Kuthu- Halamithi Habibo'.

"Just another late night flight a NOT!! Rhythm for tonight be #HalamithiHabibo. This song is beyond lit #BeastA@anirudhofficial," Samantha wrote, as she shared the sensational song performance.

The video hints that Samantha has been traveling, as the song is shot somewhere in the airport. In a casual look, the gorgeous actress has danced with a mask on, as her perkiness and ease are unmatched.

On the work front, Samantha is currently busy shooting for her upcoming movie, 'Yashoda', while she has a couple of other biggies in her kitty.

