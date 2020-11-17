Watch: Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Deverakonda have a blast on 'Sam-Jam'

Southern star Samantha Akkineni, who's all set to foray into the digital medium with the second season of the much-awaited Manoj Bajpayee Series 'The Family Man', has made her debut as a talk show with OTT platform Aha's 'Sam-Jam'. The show that premiered on November 13, featured superstar Vijay Deverakonda as a guest for the first episode.
In the promo, which was shared by the actress on Instagram, the 'Mahanati' actors were seen having a blast on the show.
In the clip, Samantha Akkineni is seen asking Vijay whether he is single or committed, to which the 'Arjun Reddy' actor says he is unmarried and so his relationship status is single. As he breaks the glass, where the word 'Single' is written on it, his female fans in the audience are seen cheering and clapping.
Check it out here:
After hosting the Dussehra special episode of 'Bigg Boss' Telegu's fourth installment, the 'Ye Maaya Chesave' actress is winning hearts with her chirpy personality on the talk-show, which will reportedly see guests like Tamannaah Bhatia, Saina Nehwal, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Rashmika Mandanna and more.
If reports are anything to go by, Samantha - one of the highest-paid actresses of Tollywood - has only charged Rs 1.5 crores for the talk show.
On the acting front, Samantha will be joining actor Manoj Bajpayee in the second season of the web series, The Family Man.
"OTT gives us an opportunity to break rules. I've broken a lot of rules with The Family Man 2, and really experimented with something extremely new," Samantha told IANS.
"I am very happy with the product and with the output. It's going to be a good surprise for everyone who is used to seeing me do a particular type of role," she added.
