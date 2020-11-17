Watch: Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Deverakonda have a blast on 'Sam-Jam'

Southern star Samantha Akkineni, who's all set to foray into the digital medium with the second season of the much-awaited Manoj Bajpayee Series 'The Family Man', has made her debut as a talk show with OTT platform Aha's 'Sam-Jam'. The show that premiered on November 13, featured superstar Vijay Deverakonda as a guest for the first episode.

In the promo, which was shared by the actress on Instagram, the 'Mahanati' actors were seen having a blast on the show.

In the clip, Samantha Akkineni is seen asking Vijay whether he is single or committed, to which the 'Arjun Reddy' actor says he is unmarried and so his relationship status is single. As he breaks the glass, where the word 'Single' is written on it, his female fans in the audience are seen cheering and clapping.

