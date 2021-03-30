Watch: Ruckus at trailer release of Pawan Kalyan's movie 'Vakeel Saab'

Visakhapatnam: A ruckus was created at the Sangam Sharath theatre here during the release of the trailer of actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan's movie 'Vakeel Saab' and his fans trying to celebrate the event.

The trailer was released in only a few theatres in the Telugu states on March 29 around 4 pm. The superstar's fans reached the theatre by 2pm and offered puja and coconuts at his photo.