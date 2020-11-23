Watch: Rana Daggubati gets teary-eyed talking about his health condition on Samantha Akkineni's 'Sam Jam'

Southern star Samantha Akkineni, who made her debut as a talk show host with Aha's 'Sam-Jam', will be seen in conversation with Rana Daggubati for the upcoming episode. The promo of the same was shared by the OTT platform on Twitter and it shows the 'Baahubali' actor opening up about his critical health condition.

A teary-eyed Rana can be heard saying, "When life was on a fast forward, there was suddenly a pause button. There was bp, calcification around the heart and you have failed kidneys...It could have been a 70 per cent chance of stroke or haemorrhage and 30 per cent chance of death straight."

Check out the promo here: